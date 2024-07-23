Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal laid to rest with full state honours

The 73-year-old former MLA and BJP leader Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal was laid to rest in a plot located in Mudnal village in Yadgir taluk on Tuesday, with full state honours.

He passed away on Monday due to a prolonged illness.

Dr. Mudnal was buried as per Veerashaiva Lingayat rituals.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur paid his last respects to the departed soul when the police gave a gun salute by opening fire in the air as part of state honours.

Dr. Mudnal was a surgeon. He offered his services at the TATA Memorial Centre, the Cancer Research Institute in Mumbai and the BLDE Medical College and Research Centre in Vijayapura after completing his MS at Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College in Kalaburagi.

After returning from Vijayapura, Dr. Mudnal started practicing and became a prominent surgeon within a short period by handling complicated cases. He later established VBR Multispeciality Hospital in Yadgir with the assistance of his wife Sangamma, a gynaecologist.

Dr. Mudnal was the son of Bhimanagouda, the brother of veteran politician and former Minister Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal.

On the advice of Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal, Dr. Mudnal ventured into politics and contested the 1999 Assembly elections on Janata Dal(U) ticket against Congress veteran A.B. Maalakaraddi.

He, however, failed in his first attempt and later joined the Janata Dal(S) which denied him ticket in the 2004 elections. Therefore, he contested the elections as an independent candidate and won against Dr. Maalakaraddi this time. He was, however, unsuccessful in the 2008 and 2013 elections.

Several thousands from various parts of the district, doctors and followers participated in the funeral.

Sri Gangadhar Swamiji of Abbetumkur Mutt, legislators Channareddy Patil Tunnur, Sharanagouda Kandkur, Dr. Maalakaraddi, BJP leader Sharanabhupal Reddy, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha and others also paid their last respects.

