Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal, former Yadgir MLA, passes away

Dr. Mudnal played a decisive role in making Yadgir a new district which was carved out of Kalaburagi

Published - July 22, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA and BJP leader Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal

Former MLA and BJP leader Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former MLA and BJP leader Veer Basawanth Reddy Mudnal passed away on Monday. He was 73.

He is survived by his wife Sangamma.

Dr. Mudnal, who was suffering from a prolonged illness, passed away in the afternoon.

He was a close relative of veteran leader and former Minister Vishwanath Reddy Mudnal and the former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal.

Dr. Mudnal played a decisive role in making Yadgir a new district. Yadgir was carved out of Kalaburagi.

He was appointed as the maiden Yadgir district unit president of the BJP.

He was elected to the State Assembly from Yadgir constituency as an independent candidate in 2004, winning against Congress veteran A.B. Maalakaraddi by a margin of 11,434 votes.

He then unsuccessfully contested from the Yadgir Assembly Constituency in 2008 and 2013 on BJP and KJP ticket.

Meanwhile, he established his own hospital, VBR Multispeciality Hospital, in Yadgir, where his wife, Dr. Sangamma, who is a gynaecologist, works.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela told The Hindu that she is waiting for directions from the government to carry out Dr. Mudnal’s funeral with state honours.

Sources close to his family said that Dr. Mudnal will be cremated at 3 p.m. in Mudnal village, which is 7 km away from Yadgir, on Tuesday.

