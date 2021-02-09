Veena Kashappanavar is Mahila Congress Vice-President

Bengaluru

09 February 2021 00:54 IST

Veena Kashappanavar was appointed vice-president of Karnataka Mahila Congress by the party high command on Monday.

Ms. Kashappanavar is the wife of former Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar. She belongs to the Lingayat community. She had contested unsuccessfully from Bagalkot in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and lost. Pushpa Amarnath is the president of the Mahila Congress.

All-India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev has approved the office-bearers chosen for various districts of the State. Eight leaders from various districts have been appointed general secretaries of the Karnataka Mahila Congress.

