Vedike wants farm production promoted

A forum fighting for strengthening democracy – Prajaprabhutva Ulisi Andolana Vedike – has appealed to the Chief Minister to encourage agriculture production, by stopping non-agriculture activities in agricultural lands.

Nagesh Angirasa, an activist of the forum, in his appeal to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, has said the government should stop converting agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

He submitted his appeal at a consultative meeting convened by the Chief Minister as part of the pre-budget meetings in Bengaluru recently.

Mr. Angirasa was one among those invited to take part in the discussion.

Instead of procuring foodgrains for various schemes from different agencies outside, he said, the government should encourage farmers to grow and purchase them. “At present, paddy is losing demand. Farmers are shifting to other crops. If the government encourages farmers by purchasing from them at a good price, they would take up paddy cultivation”, he said.

Organic farming

He also appealed to the State government to take up a massive campaign to promote organic farming. “Agricultural scientists have made farmers grow crops using chemicals for years. This has affected the health of many people. In the interest of people’s health, the government should promote organic farming”, he said.

Mr. Angirasa opined that the government should strengthen farmers economically, by providing them scientific price for their products, in place of schemes to waive loans.

Interestingly, he suggested that the government reduce the expenses at Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s residence. “The Governor is necessary in a federal structure. But the expenses incurred to maintain the system should be minimal”, he said. He has also suggested abolition of the Legislative Council.