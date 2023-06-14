Vedike urges government to introduce roster system for appointments on contract basis

June 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Karnataka Dalit Janajagruti Vedike has demanded that the government introduce reservation roster for contract and outsourced jobs in all the government departments and government-aided institutions across the State.

Vedike State president Mallikarjun Sharma, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, urged the government to introduce reservation policy in various appointments made on contract basis and also outsourced jobs in various departments.

Mr. Sharma said that the motive of the outsourced agencies is only to appoint their favourites violating the reservation system. The State government should check that the Constitutional provisions of reservation are applied to these contracts and outsourced appointments also, he said.

