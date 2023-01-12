Vedike Foundation celebrates actor and dramatist C.R. Simha with year-long theatre festival

January 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

This Sankranthi, Bengaluru will witness the late director C R Simha’s magnum opus Tughlaq returning to stage. The play will be performed as part of ‘Vedike 40, C R Simha 80’, a year-long theatre festival to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of the stalwart of Kannada theatre and the 40th year of his troupe, Vedike Foundation.

Ritwik Simha, his son and theatreperson, who currently manages the Foundation, said they wanted to celebrate the two milestones with more than just a one-off show or a short festival.

“This year-long programme will celebrate not just Vedike’s productions but also honour the works of my father. We will be recreating a few major productions directed by my father. Some will be performed by the original cast and crew while others will have a blend of the older as well as new generation of actors,” Mr. Ritwik said.

The Vedike’s core team of 50 actors and 10 technicians will stage around 20 different productions throughout the year at two venues in Bengaluru. Every second Saturday, there will be a show at KH Kala Soudha in Hanumanthanagar and every fourth Saturday and Sunday, the troupe will perform at Vyoma Art Space, JP Nagar.

Reviving Tughlaq

Channapatna Ramaswami Simha was an award-winning actor, director and playwright with a prolific body of work in theatre as well as films and television. He acted in over 150 films including Samskara, Bara, Chitegoo Chinte, Parameshi Prema Prasanga, Nee Bareda Kadambari. His film Kakana Kote (1977) won him the Karnataka State Award for Best Director.

In theatre, he is most remembered for Typical T.P. Kailasam, a one-man show, which was among the earliest Kannada plays to be performed abroad, and his complex portrayal of Tughlaq.

The latter, written by Girish Karnad and designed and directed by C R Simha, will be the inaugural play of the festival on January 14 at K H Kala Soudha. “ Tughlaq is a play which became synonymous with my father. People would say ‘Tughlaq is Simha, and Simha is Tughlaq. In the foreword of later editions of the play, Mr. Karnad himself acknowledged this,” Mr. Ritwik said.

Over three decades, C R Simha performed innumerable shows of the production across all major cities and towns in India. “We did not want to touch the production for a long time because it was impossible to replicate what he did with the play. But we decided to bring it back for the newer generation to witness,” adds Mr. Ritwik.

In an effort to keep his father’s legacy alive and propagate his brand of theatre, Mr. Ritwik and his wife Jasleen started the Vedike Nataka Shaale, a theatre school, in 2020 offering a two-year full-time diploma course in theatre. Vedike also hopes to bring out a books on C R Simha’s career, his famous plays, reviews and criticisms of his work in June this year.

“Though he worked in films and television, theatre was always the primary objective of my father’s life. Even at the peak of his career, he never took a break from it. Following in his footsteps, we too have made theatre our life’s mission,” Mr. Ritwik said.