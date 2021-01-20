Vedike activists stage protest against Minister Sudhakar

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staging black flag protest during the visit of Health Minister K. Sudhakar to KIMS in Hubballi on Tuesday seeking his apology for a reported statement against KRV president Narayana Gowda.

HUBBALLI

20 January 2021 00:29 IST

They were upset over a statement made by him

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar was welcomed with a black flag protest by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists during his visit to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The activists were upset reportedly because of a statement by Dr. Sudhakar regarding vedike president Narayana Gowda.

After the Minister’s arrival on the KIMS premises, the activists staged a sit-in in front of Dr. Sudhakar’s car and sought his apology.

They also entered into an altercation with the Minister and demanded that he apologise for the statement against their vedike president.

A few of them even lay down on the road and sought an apology.

Ultimately, the police had to forcebily evict them from the premises.