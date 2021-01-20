Vedike activists stage protest against Minister Sudhakar

They were upset over a statement made by him

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar was welcomed with a black flag protest by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists during his visit to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The activists were upset reportedly because of a statement by Dr. Sudhakar regarding vedike president Narayana Gowda.

After the Minister’s arrival on the KIMS premises, the activists staged a sit-in in front of Dr. Sudhakar’s car and sought his apology.

They also entered into an altercation with the Minister and demanded that he apologise for the statement against their vedike president.

A few of them even lay down on the road and sought an apology.

Ultimately, the police had to forcebily evict them from the premises.