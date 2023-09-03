ADVERTISEMENT

Vedic Institute of Excellence to train teachers to ensure active participation of students

September 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Academic and honorary chairman of the Vedic Institute of Excellence Gururaj Karajagi says that the institute will guide teachers about the methods that match the level of children. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With an objective to realign the pedagogical knowledge of teachers for active participation of students, the Vedic Institute of Excellence, which has established a centre in Kalaburagi, will conduct workshops for teachers.

Academic and honorary chairman of the Vedic Institute of Excellence Gururaj Karajagi, interacting with presspersons here on Sunday, said that the institute will guide teachers about the methods that match the level of children.

Each student learns differently based on his ability to comprehend concepts and understand the subject being taught. Dr. Karajagi said that the institute will train teachers to experiment with different teaching strategies to ensure that all students are able to gain knowledge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The training will help teachers to introduce their students to different ideas and ways of thinking, encouraging exploration and experimentation, which will help students develop their skills and confidence they need to be creative, Dr. Karajagi added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US