Vedic Institute of Excellence to train teachers to ensure active participation of students

September 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

With an objective to realign the pedagogical knowledge of teachers for active participation of students, the Vedic Institute of Excellence, which has established a centre in Kalaburagi, will conduct workshops for teachers.

Academic and honorary chairman of the Vedic Institute of Excellence Gururaj Karajagi, interacting with presspersons here on Sunday, said that the institute will guide teachers about the methods that match the level of children.

Each student learns differently based on his ability to comprehend concepts and understand the subject being taught. Dr. Karajagi said that the institute will train teachers to experiment with different teaching strategies to ensure that all students are able to gain knowledge.

The training will help teachers to introduce their students to different ideas and ways of thinking, encouraging exploration and experimentation, which will help students develop their skills and confidence they need to be creative, Dr. Karajagi added.