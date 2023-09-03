HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vedic Institute of Excellence to train teachers to ensure active participation of students

September 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Academic and honorary chairman of the Vedic Institute of Excellence Gururaj Karajagi says that the institute will guide teachers about the methods that match the level of children.

Academic and honorary chairman of the Vedic Institute of Excellence Gururaj Karajagi says that the institute will guide teachers about the methods that match the level of children. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With an objective to realign the pedagogical knowledge of teachers for active participation of students, the Vedic Institute of Excellence, which has established a centre in Kalaburagi, will conduct workshops for teachers.

Academic and honorary chairman of the Vedic Institute of Excellence Gururaj Karajagi, interacting with presspersons here on Sunday, said that the institute will guide teachers about the methods that match the level of children.

Each student learns differently based on his ability to comprehend concepts and understand the subject being taught. Dr. Karajagi said that the institute will train teachers to experiment with different teaching strategies to ensure that all students are able to gain knowledge.

The training will help teachers to introduce their students to different ideas and ways of thinking, encouraging exploration and experimentation, which will help students develop their skills and confidence they need to be creative, Dr. Karajagi added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.