Vedanta Sesa Goa works with stakeholders for safety of employees in Karnataka

February 09, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Vedanta Sesa Goa, under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), hosted a tripartite meeting aimed at addressing and enhancing safety standards in the mining industry.

The meeting held here brought together key stakeholders from the mining sector including officials from DGMS, employees of Vedanta Sesa Goa – Iron Ore Karnataka and representatives of Workers’ Union.

The primary objective of the meeting was to deliberate on issues about the improvement of safety in mines and to propose effective measures, methods, and processes that contribute to a safer working environment in mines across the country, said the company in a statement.

Krishna Reddy, chief operating officer, Mining, Vedanta Sesa Goa said, “Ensuring the well-being of our workforce is not just a commitment; it is our moral obligation. Safety is our culture.’‘

It was important to forge collaborations and navigate the mining industry’s future with an unwavering dedication to the safety and prosperity of every individual involved.

