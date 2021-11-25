VC tells youth to develop resilience to failures

Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar on Thursday said severe competition leads to stress which needs to be managed well if one has to become successful in life. Given the challenges, youth must develop resilience to all kinds of failures, challenges and manage the situation positively so as to achieve the desired goals, he suggested.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on “Youth Empowerment” organised by the Other Backward Classes Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), University of Mysore, here, he said the youth need to adopt to the ever changing demands of life in today’s challenging world. They have to get qualified and then find suitable jobs amidst cut-throat completion.

Failure at any juncture or just the fear of failure makes most of our youth crestfallen and depressed. There are many ways to tackle the problem of stress, finding appropriate way of managing it without affecting our health but this is also a challenge. The best approach is to train our minds to handle stressful situation and stay resilient.

Arguing that meditation is one way out, the VC said, “I hope that today’s session would be highly beneficial in empowering our youth as it helps them in building resilience, and managing stress, which are most crucial for them. I hope that the focus on meditation enlightens the bright minds of our students.”

The VC told the youth that after finding a job also, one has to go through stress at the workplace and stress of balancing work-life. Moreover, in the post-COVID-19 scenario, there is stress related to health, loss of work, loss of pay, loss of incentives, loss of lives etc. Many youngsters have committed suicide because of this.

Resilience building becomes essential to move ahead in life with a positive mindset. Resilience is the ability to recognise and acknowledge that a situation has become difficult and choose a response that leads to growth, he advised.