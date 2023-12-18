VC tells students to take up challenges to excel in life

December 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath on Monday told the students that the challenges they face will be opportunities for their growth and the knowledge they gain will be a powerful tool for positive change. “Education is not about acquiring jobs but about developing skills, values, and character that will guide you in your life,” said the VC, while addressing a batch of students who have taken admissions in Manasagangotri campus here for various courses.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s words “Live as if you were to die tomorrow…Learn as if you were to live forever,” the Vice-Chancellor said, “Let this be your guiding principle as you navigate the exciting journey of higher education.”

The Vice-Chancellor was speaking after presiding over the orientation programme organised for the first-year students on Monday.

As you embark on this academic journey, Prof. Lokanath said the students have to embrace the spirit of curiosity and discovery that defines the University of Mysore. The university’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation is unwavering. Seize every opportunity to explore, question, and learn for it is through knowledge that empowers ourselves and contributes meaningfully to society, he explained.

He told the students to adhere to the principles and values that have shaped the University for over a century. “Together, let us create an environment that fosters learning, innovation and inclusivity.”

In acknowledging the dynamic nature of today’s job market, the University Career Hub (UCH) has been launched to empower students. UCH is dedicated to enhancing employability by providing practical experiences and focusing on multifaceted career development. The skill development center, design hub, and incubation center within the UCH to help various aspects of skill enhancement, innovation and entrepreneurial mentorship, he explained.

He said the university has ensured seamless connectivity and access to information for all. “Our campus is now equipped with a robust and extensive Wi-Fi facility covering various academic blocks, research centers, libraries, and common areas. This is the state-of-the-art infrastructure that is designed to meet the growing demands of a dynamic and interconnected academic community,” he said.

Former Vice-Chancellor S.R. Niranjana, who is the vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, inaugurated the orientation programme. DGIP-Southern Range M.B. Boralingaiah was the chief guest. Registrar V.R. Shailaja and other officials from the university were present.