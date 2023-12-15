VC lays emphasis on academia-industry synergy

December 15, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

A large number of students took part in the daylong Students’ National Conference (STUNA-2023) on the theme “Shaping tomorrow’s leaders for the 21st-century knowledge era” organised by the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mysuru chapter in association with the Department of Social Work, University of Mysore at the Senate Bhavan here on Friday.

Swami Veereshananda Saraswathi, president, Ramakrishna Ashram-Vivekananda Ashram, Tumakuru inaugurated the conference.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath, who presided, said, that in the dynamic landscape of 21st century, the synergy between academia and industry is not merely advantageous but also important.

He said the Department of Social Work, University of Mysore is committed to bridging this gap, aligning academic pursuits with the demands of the corporate world.

Emphasising the need for developing top five skills, he said, in critical thinking and problem-solving, nurturing the ability to analyse information critically and developing innovative solutions to complex challenges are crucial.

For communication proficiency, it is important to enhance verbal and written communication skills and embrace effective collaboration through articulate expression, he explained.

For the skill of adaptability and resilience, cultivating capacity to thrive in rapidly changing environments and building resilience in the face of adversity need to be looked into, Prof. Lokanath said.

Embracing the transformative power of technology and leveraging digital tools for efficient problem-solving is important for the students for gaining technological literacy, Prof. Lokanath explained.

Arguing that leadership and emotional leadership are key, he stressed on instilling the principles of empathetic leadership and nurturing emotional intelligence for effective interpersonal relationships.

“As we navigate the unexplored waters of the 21st century, let us commit ourselves to the holistic development of our students. Together, let’s bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping our students with the skills they need to thrive in the knowledge era,” Prof. Lokanath stated in his speech.

Former Vice-Chancellor Y.S. Sidde Gowda delivered the keynote address. NIPM national president M.H. Raja, C.V. Srinivasan, chairman, NIPM, Mysuru, and department chairman Chandramouli were present.