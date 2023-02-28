HamberMenu
VC Farm gets organic jaggery unit

February 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

It comes up on a pilot basis under ‘One District One Product’ initiative

On a pilot basis, the unit that manufactures organic or chemical-free jaggery under ‘One District One Product’ initiative was inaugurated at the VC Farm in Mandya on Tuesday.

University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Vice-Chancellor S.V. Suresh inaugurated the unit at the agriculture research station during an exhibition of farm equipment and the incubation center for jaggery park.

Organic jaggery will be produced in collaboration with private participation. For this, farmers and VC Farm have to provide quality sugarcane to the unit. The university aims to provide chemical-free jaggery to the society, he said.

The unit can be a boon to the farmers, he said and advised the authorities to make it a successful venture.

He emphasised the need for using more equipment and new technologies in agriculture as equipment helps to save time for farmers. Youth should be prevented from migrating to cities and they must be encouraged to take up farming using new technologies.

