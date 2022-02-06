VC calls for increasing enrolment in NCC

MYSURU

06 February 2022 19:31 IST

Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore G. Hemantha Kumar on Sunday gave a call for increasing enrolment of university students in National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Speaking a function organised here to felicitate the 19 cadets from Mysuru NCC Group who participated in the recently held Republic Day parade at New Delhi, Prof. Kumar estimated that barely 10,000 out of the 1.27 lakh students of the University were enrolled in NCC while 18,000 had enrolled themselves for National Service Scheme (NSS).

Pointing out that the University of Mysuru was a 105-year-old institution, Prof. Kumar said there was a need to increase the enrolment of students in NCC and the University would extend whatever support was necessary for the same.

He said India, which was a country with a population of 33 crore when it achieved freedom, was today a nation with more 133 crore people and youth comprised 40 per cent of them. He said the country will do well if its youth are disciplined.

By joining NCC or NSS, discipline will be inculcated among the students and help them develop a direction in life.

Complimenting the 19 cadets of Mysuru group NCC, who had returned after a month-long stay in New Delhi for the Republic Day parade, Prof. Kumar said the University will also shortly honour the cadets at a separate function.

Prof. Kumar also felicitated Senior Under Officer Pramila Kunwar from 3 KAR Girls Battalion, who had been chosen to command the Senior Wing contingent of NCC on Rajpath on the occasion of Republic Day, a rare honour for any NCC cadet.

The NCC cadets were felicitated with a Welcome Run at Mysuru Group NCC grounds near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru.

Industrialist Arjun Ranga, actor Yamuna Srinidhi, besides Chandrashekar from the NCC Alumni Association were also present on the occasion.