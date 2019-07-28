Vatal welcomes disqualification of MLAs

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader Vatal Nagaraj has welcomed Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify the rebel MLAs.

Mr. Nagaraj, who held a unique protest at the city railway station on Sunday, said the Speaker’s decision will serve to teach them a proper lesson.

“They should not be able to contest elections in the future,” he said.

Hoping that the courts will also admonish the rebel MLAs for their act, Mr. Nagaraj said the installation of the BJP government in the State was “unconstitutional”. Hence, it was not possible for them to bring about any development in the State, he said.

Mr. Nagaraj has sought the imposition of President’s rule in the State and the announcement of mid-term polls.

Expressing disgust over the state of politics in the State, Mr. Nagaraj wondered how elected representatives could leave their respective constituencies without attending to the problems of the people.

The State was reeling under a drought and there was virtually no government during the last few months, he said. If mid-term polls are declared, Mr. Nagaraj said he will contest from one of the assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

Mr. Nagaraj, who held a demonstration by lying down on a black blanket, protested against the alleged stepmotherly treatment to Kannada and Kannadigas in Karnataka.

He also demanded immediate financial allocation by the Centre to tackle drought in Karnataka.