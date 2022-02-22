Vatal opposes renaming of Tipu Express

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader Vatal Nagaraj and his supporters held a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday opposing any move to rename Tipu Express.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nagaraj said the train plying between Mysuru and Bengaluru was named after the 18th century warrior king long ago and crores of people had travelled by the train. “There is no meaning in asking for a change of name of the train”, he said, criticising Mysuru MP Pratap Simha for the demand.

Describing Tipu Sultan as the country’s “hero”, Mr. Nagaraj said the erstwhile ruler of Mysuru had not only laid the foundation stone for KRS reservoir, but had also pledged his two children for the sake of the country. He demanded that a bust of Tipu Sultan be erected in front of Parliament and called upon the MPs to strive for the same.

He said Mr. Simha should conduct himself as an MP instead of behaving irresponsibly. “Don’t stoop to such low level and ask for a change. It does not behove the stature of a MP,” he said.

However, Mr. Nagaraj said he has no objection to naming other trains after Wadiyar. “I also have respect for Wadiyar. There are several other trains, which can be named after Wadiyar”, he said while stating that he had no objection to even naming the Mysuru City Railway station after Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Mr. Nagaraj also criticised the police and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for the volatile situation in Shivamogga, where a Bajrang Dal activist was found murdered on Sunday night. He also expressed concern over the silence of Ministers of the BJP Government in the State and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra over the arson and stone pelting in the town on Monday.