Vatal opposes demolition of Devaraja Market

KARNATAKA MYSURU 21/04/2022: Devaraja Market in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

April 24, 2022 20:30 IST

Kannada protagonist and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj held a demonstration in Mysuru on Sunday against the proposal to demolish Devaraja Market in the city.

Voicing his opposition to the demolition of historical structures, Mr Nagaraj urged the Government to constitute a high-level committee to discuss the conservation of Devaraja Market. If need be, the Government should use expert conservationists from different parts of the country to renovate Devaraja Market. Devaraja Market was not only a historical structure, but was also culturally associated with people of Mysuru. The Government should take up the matter of conserving the market seriously. Not just Devaraja Market, all other historical structures should be protected, he said while expressing dismay over the conversion of Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hills and Lalitha Mahal Palace in Mysuru into hotels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Nagaraj said the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, which has also opposed the demolition of Devaraja Market, should pay attention to other historical structures in Somanathpur and Halebid also. Proper recognition should also be given to Tipu Sultan, he said.

Election to Rajya Sabha

Mr. Nagaraj took serious exception to election to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka Legislature persons who did not belong to the State.

“It should be Kannadigas who should be elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. But, we see the election of people from other States,” he said citing the example of Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrashekar and Nirmala Sitharaman. While Mr. Chandrashekar should have been elected from Kerala, Ms. Sitharaman should be chosen from Tamil Nadu, he said.

‘Iftar politics’

Mr. Nagaraj also took a dig at ‘Iftar politics’ by Congress and JD(S). While the Congress party was organising Iftar dinners for a long time, the JD(S) too has started the practice now, he said.