ADVERTISEMENT

Vatal Nagaraj protests against show cause notice to CM

Published - August 05, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kannada protagonist Vatal Nagaraj held a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday in protest against the show cause notice issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nagaraj, who held a demonstration at the Sri Jayachamarajendra Circle, earlier known as Hardinge Circle in Mysuru, urged the Governor with withdraw the show cause notice.

The Governor should have considered all aspects of the case before issuing a show cause notice to the Chief Minister merely based on a petition. Reminding Mr. Gehlot that it was his responsibility to protect the Constitution, Mr. Nagaraj wondered if the Governor was under acting under somebody’s pressure.

He also pointed out that there was no need for Mr. Siddaramaiah to be afraid of the designs to unseat him from the post of Chief Minister. For, the Supreme Court had earlier found fault with the dismissal of the S.R. Bommai State government in Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US