Vatal Nagaraj protests against show cause notice to CM

Kannada protagonist Vatal Nagaraj held a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday in protest against the show cause notice issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Mr. Nagaraj, who held a demonstration at the Sri Jayachamarajendra Circle, earlier known as Hardinge Circle in Mysuru, urged the Governor with withdraw the show cause notice.

The Governor should have considered all aspects of the case before issuing a show cause notice to the Chief Minister merely based on a petition. Reminding Mr. Gehlot that it was his responsibility to protect the Constitution, Mr. Nagaraj wondered if the Governor was under acting under somebody’s pressure.

He also pointed out that there was no need for Mr. Siddaramaiah to be afraid of the designs to unseat him from the post of Chief Minister. For, the Supreme Court had earlier found fault with the dismissal of the S.R. Bommai State government in Karnataka.