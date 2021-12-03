Vatal Nagaraj eyes second preferential votes

Mysuru

03 December 2021 20:38 IST

Former MLA and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, who is in the fray for the elections to the Legislative Council from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar local authorities’ constituency, is seeking the second preferential votes of the electorate.

Mr. Vatal Nagaraj’s focus on second preferential votes comes at a time when the candidates of the mainstream parties such as Congress and BJP were not only seeking the first preferential vote of their supporters, but also asking them not to cast preferential votes like second, third or fourth.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar have already made it clear that they are asking their supporters to cast only their first preferential vote.

However, participating in an interaction programme with the media organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA) here on Friday, Mr Vatal Nagaraj said the candidates of the mainstream parties were free to ask their supporters to cast their first preferential votes in their favour. But, nobody can prevent the electorate from casting their second preferential vote. “You can ask for first preferential votes. But, ask them to cast their second preferential vote for me”, he said while expressing hope that the electorate comprising about 6,787 elected members of the urban and rural local bodies would cast their second preferential vote in his favour and ensure his election to the Legislative Council.