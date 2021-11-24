Vatal enters fray in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar constituency

MYSURU

24 November 2021 01:18 IST

The last date for submitting nominations to the dual-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Legislative Council seat from local authorities’ constituency on Tuesday saw a steady stream of candidates submitting their papers.

Apart from the three mainstream political parties, noted Kannada protagonist and chief of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha Vatal Nagaraj too entered the poll fray. Arriving at the office of Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Returning Officer, along with his supporters, Mr. Nagaraj submitted his papers.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nagaraj sought to distinguish himself from the members of mainstream parties. He said he was not among the turncoats, who changed parties, and claimed that his politics was based on principles and values in public life. He said he was entering the fray to protect the interests of gram panchayat members. He said mainstream political parties had ruined the electoral system.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the polling was on the basis of preferential voting, he called upon the voters to exercise their second, third and fourth option along with the first.

Also throwing his hat in the ring was the namesake of a former Chief Minister of the BJP. From Periyapatna in Mysuru P.S. Yediyurappa also filed his nomination from the dual-member Mysuru Chamarajanagar Legislative Council seat.