Vatal calls for full-fledged Dasara procession

Mysuru

30 September 2021 19:10 IST

Kannada protagonist Vatal Nagaraj held a demonstration in Mysuru on Thursday demanding a full-scale Dasara procession.

He told reporters that restricting the Jamboo Savari to the precincts of the palace amounted to showing contempt for the festival, which had a historic background.

As the Dasara was a state festival, the government should constitute a high-level committee drawing members from different political parties, besides litterateurs and artistes, to oversee the celebrations. “Unfortunately, this Dasara has become a “BJP Dasara”, he said.

Taking exception to restricting the Dasara procession to the palace premises, the Kannada protagonist said the government wanted the procession to be seen only by a few dignitaries while leaving out the general public. He said the procession should run its full course to Bannimantap. Mr Nagaraj also found fault with the government’s decision to invite former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna to inaugurate the festivities atop Chamundi Hills on October 7.

Mr. Vatal Nagaraj was accompanied by other Kannada activists at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (earlier Hardinge Circle) including Thayoor Vittalmurthy, who shouted slogans in favour of a full-fledged Dasara procession.