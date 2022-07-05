Karnataka

Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji killed in Hubballi

Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji who was killed in a hotel in Hubballi on July 5, 2022.

Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi alias Chandrashekhar Guruji was murdered in a private hotel in Hubball in north Karnataka on July 5.

According to police, two persons attacked Chandrashekhar Guruji when he entered the lobby of the hotel. They stabbed him multiple times before fleeing from the spot. They had approached the victim claiming to be his followers.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, DCP (law and order) Sahil Bagla, DCP (crime and traffic) Gopal Byakod and North ACP Vinod Moktedar were among the officials who rushed to the spot. The dog squad was pressed into service to track down the killers.

The killing was caught on the hotel’s CCTV camera.

The motive for the murder is not known.

Chandrashekhar Guruji had been staying in the hotel for some days, police said.


