Vast tracts of areca plantation hit by fruit-rot, growers demand compensation in Shivamogga

Heavy rain that lashed the Malnad region in the last two months has left areca growers worried as vast tracts of areca plantations are affected by fruit rot (koleroga) disease, a fungal infection. Heavy moisture causes fungal infection, which reduces the yield, resulting in huge losses to the growers.

The officers of the Horticulture Department conducted a survey to assess the impact of fruit-rot disease in Shivamogga district. Of the total 1,21,260 hectares of areca plantations in the district, more than 39% of the area, which is 3,00,57 hectares, is affected. In Tirthahalli taluk, a traditional areca growing area, alone more than 5,000 hectares of areca has been affected by the disease.

G. Savitha, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department in Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the officers had been conducting the survey. “We are updating the data collected from the field regularly. The officers are also spreading awareness among the growers on the measures to avoid the spread of the disease,” she said.

The district received 62% excess rainfall in July this year. Against the normal of 765 mm, the district received 1,241 mm of rainfall. High levels of moisture in the environment cause the disease, which impacts the nuts lose natural green colour. The officers are suggesting growers ensure water does not stagnate by having a proper drainage system and spray fungicides.

Protest

The farmers who have suffered losses due to the disease have demanded fair compensation from the Central and State governments. The growers staged a protest meeting in Sagar on Friday, August 30, on this issue. They took a few bags of areca nuts affected by the disease and poured them in front of the office of the Assistant Commissioner in the town.

Mallikarjun Hakre, former president of Sagar Taluk Panchayat, said the farmers should get at least ₹49,000 per hectare as compensation. “The Centre and State governments should come to the rescue of areca growers. “The State government can provide relief of ₹24,000 per acre, and the Union government can give another ₹25,000 per acre. Considering the impact of the disease, the government should announce the compensation,” he said.

Many growers participated in the protest. They demanded compensation for pepper, coconut, and other crops that are also hit by heavy rains.