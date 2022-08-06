Vascular diseases on the rise, but surgeons too few, says Health Minister

We have to ensure a strict health regimen to protect our blood vessels, he says

We have to ensure a strict health regimen to protect our blood vessels, he says

For a population of about 1.3 billion, India has only around 500 vascular specialists, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday, stressing the need to create increased awareness on vascular diseases in the country.

"Vascular disease is a lifelong medical condition that can lead to complications such as amputation (loss of a limb), poor wound healing, restricted mobility due to pain or discomfort,” the Minister said.

Speaking after flagging off a walkathon organised by Vascular Surgeons Association of Karnataka (VASKAR) on the occasion of National Vascular Day, the Minister said although vascular diseases are on the rise, we have limited vascular surgeons in the country.

Walkathon

The walkathon with a theme “Save Limb, Save Life” was taken out from Town Hall to Kanteerva Stadium. Kannada cine actors — Prajwal Devaraj and Prem — were among the celebrities who took part in the walkathon.

“We have to ensure a strict health regimen to protect our blood vessels. If this is not done, it could lead to severe health problems including non-communicable diseases. These in turn could cause life threatening situations,” the Minister said.

Pointing out that some people are prone to vascular diseases, he said, “Every six seconds, a person loses his/her leg in the world. We need to increase awareness among youngsters and those who are prone to such issues because of their professions such as policemen and teachers who stand for long periods of time. Awareness must also be created among professionals who have to work in front of computers for long periods of time, who have a sedentary lifestyle.”

Indians susceptible

Vivekanand, president of VASKAR, said the disease strikes Indians at a younger age, with over half of cardiovascular disease deaths happening in people under the age of 50. Smoking, dyslipidemia, and hypertension in the young are some of the other risk factors.

Quoting data from the American Heart Association, the doctor said around 150,000 non-traumatic amputations are performed each year.

“Vascular illness develops when the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body constrict, limiting blood and oxygen flow. It mainly affects the legs and feet, causing symptoms such as cramping, weakness, weariness, soreness, pain, or discomfort while walking that goes away after 10 minutes of rest,” he said, adding that it should not be ignored.