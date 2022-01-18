Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express derails in Goa

The front wheels of the loco engine derailed around 8.56 a.m. within minutes of the train leaving Dudhsagar station. All passengers, pantry staff and crew are safe

The Vasco Da Gama-Howrah Amaravati Express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol stations in Goa on January 18.

The front wheels of the loco engine derailed around 8.56 a.m. within minutes of the train leaving Dudhsagar station.

All passengers and crew on board the train are safe, according to South Western Railway.

The derailment led to delay in operation of Train No. 12780, which was held up at Castle Rock, and Ernakulam-Pune Express, which was held up at Sanvordem. These trains have a pantry car. The pantry staff are providing refreshments and beverages to passengers on board the two trains.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van left Castle Rock at 9.45 a.m. and reached the spot at 10.35 a.m. A team led by Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede went to the spot on a Self-Propelled Accident Relief Train that left Hubballi at 9.50 a.m. The rake of Amaravati Express is unaffected and is being backed up towards Dudhsagar by the ART. Staff have provided drinking water and refreshments to passengers.

Sanjiv Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway; S.P.S. Gupta , Principal Chief Engineer; Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Safety Officer; P. Ravi Kumar, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer; and Sanjay Kumar, Chief Electrical Loco Engineer left for the site from Hubballi by road.