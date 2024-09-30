ADVERTISEMENT

VAs urge govt. to ease ‘work pressure’, seek facilities

Published - September 30, 2024 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The association of Village Accountants (VAs), part of the Revenue Department, have urged the State government to ease “work pressure” and provide more facilities to them for discharging their duties besides relieving them from “works” of other departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this regard, the Kodagu chapter of Karnataka State Village Accountants’ Association recently organised a demonstration outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri in support of their demands. The silent demonstration was organised to highlight the plight of VAs, who, the protestors said, were also discharging work using 17 mobile applications besides their regular duties.

One of the protestors said there is no promotion to VAs even after working for over 25 years. A Village Accountant will retire as one and the “high work pressure” has been causing health issues to the staff. No electronic gadgets, including laptops, have been provided to attend to the digital works like working on the apps, she maintained.

She urged the government to address the concerns raised by the VAs, who are already on an indefinite protest seeking the government’s attention.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US