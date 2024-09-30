VAs urge govt to ease ‘work pressure’, seek facilities

The association of Village Accountants (VAs), part of the Revenue Department, have urged the State government to ease “work pressure” and provide more facilities to them for discharging their duties besides relieving them from “works” of other departments.

In this regard, the Kodagu chapter of Karnataka State Village Accountants’ Association recently organised a demonstration outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri in support of their demands. The silent demonstration was organised to highlight the plight of VAs, who, the protestors said, were also discharging work using 17 mobile applications besides their regular duties.

One of the protestors said there is no promotion to VAs even after working for over 25 years. A Village Accountant will retire as one and the “high work pressure” has been causing health issues to the staff. No electronic gadgets, including laptops, have been provided to attend to the digital works like working on the apps, she maintained.

She urged the government to address the concerns raised by the VAs, who are already on an indefinite protest seeking the government’s attention.