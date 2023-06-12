Varuna govt. school children get library, play area

June 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Kalisu Foundation, an NGO working to make books accessible to the children studying in government schools by building libraries, inaugurated its 90th library, and also a play area for the children of the Government Higher Primary School at Keelanapura village in Varuna hobli near Mysuru, on Monday, June 12.

Kalisu has come to the aid of a large number of students in more than 90 government schools through a network of fellows/volunteers, the foundation claimed.

Kalisu Foundation is a youth-driven organisation that provides education to children studying in government schools coming from low-income backgrounds. It enables the kids to maximise their potential and transform their lives through building libraries along with sports’ and games’ facilities through Project Play, a note from the foundation said here.

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, Ganesh Prasad, Gundlupet MLA; Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former MLA; Nikhilesh M.M., CEO and Founder, Kalisu Foundation, Ramachandra Raje Urs, DDPI, Mysuru, Shivaraju P., Additional Regional Commissioner, Girish Ramaswamy, Head of Engineering, Vitesco Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. were present at the inaugural event.

Project Gnanalaya

Learning outside the classroom emphasises on developing the habit of reading among children and the best way to do this would be through a library. Project Jnanalaya looks into setting up libraries and making books accessible to children at every school.

Designing, concept development, painting walls, book shelves, tables, books, visual aids and art work are done by the foundation, creating a space for children to read. “This will create a right environment and positive energy and will ignite interest in reading in every child. This library has about 3,450 books in Kannada as well as English languages ranging from Encyclopaedia, history, story books, art and culture, geography, novels, classics, Science-fiction, poetry, biography and autobiography, comics, self-help books, and furthermore books will be added depending on the usage of the library,” the CEO said in the note.

Kalisu Play - Education through sports and games

Playing is a natural and enjoyable way for children to keep active, stay well and to be happy. Freely chosen play helps children and young people in healthy development. To have good physical and mental health and to learn life skills, they need various unstructured play opportunities from birth until they’re teenagers, according to the foundation.

Kalisu Play looks into organising games and sports in schools throughout the year. Kalisu has set up the entire play area at Keelanapura school consisting of three slides, swings, seesaws, monkey bar, climbing bar, merry-go-round, spring ducks, along with volleyball court, kho-kho ground and other play equipment. The library and play areas had been sponsored by VitesCo Technology India Pvt. Limited.

