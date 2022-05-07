Varthur Prakash, Sandesh Nagaraj too
Congress leader and former Minister Varthur Prakash, former JD(S) MLA Manjunath Gowda, former JD(S) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, and former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader K.B. Krishnamurthy joined the ruling BJP on Saturday with their supporters.
The leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, among others.
Former IRS officer Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda and Mandya district leader Ashok Jayaram too joined the BJP.
On May 6, Mr. Bommai said leaders from Kolar, Mandya, and Udupi were keen to join the BJP. He said that leaders were being inducted “in batches”.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.