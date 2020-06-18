Varsity wants bar on offering distance education courses lifted

Shivamogga

18 June 2020 19:02 IST

Kuvempu University has requested the State government to repeal its recent decision barring conventional universities from offering distance education courses.

At present, Kuvempu University is offering 30 postgraduate programmes in science, humanities and commerce streams under distance learning mode. More than 30,000 students have been enrolled for these courses.

B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor, said at a press conference here on Thursday that the traditional universities have played a commendable role in providing access to higher learning for students from deprived sections of the society through distance education courses. “Kuvempu University has got approval from University Grants Commission and our statutes on running the distance education courses are approved by the office of Governor.”

The university was getting ₹20 crore annually in the form of fee from offering distance education courses. The amount was used to meet the administrative expenses related to Directorate of Distance Education of the university and the salary for 150 staff serving there on contract basis. “The withdrawal of permission to run the distance education courses would result in loss of revenue for the university and the workers serving here on contract basis would be rendered unemployed.”

Mr. Veerabhadrappa said a delegation headed by him that comprised senior officers of the university and members of the Syndicate had met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday and apprised him on the need to allow the university to continue to offer distance education courses.

Replying to a query on holding the examination for undergraduate degree and postgraduate courses, he said that a decision would be taken on the issue as per the directions from the UGC and the State government.

S.S. Patil, Registrar of the university, was present in the press meet.