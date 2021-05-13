Varsity V-C, Registrar file plaints against each other

The differences between Vice-Chancellor B.P. Veerabhadrappa and Registrar S.S. Patil in Kuvempu University have reached the police station. Both have filed complaints against each other with the Bhadravati police over the “handing over the charge” of the Registrar’s post.

The State government issued an order appointing KAS officer C.N. Sridhar, Registrar of the university on May 10 and the order was cancelled the next day. However, before the order was cancelled, the university staff witnessed a high drama on the campus on May 11.

In the absence of the incumbent Registrar, the KAS officer took charge in presence of the Vice-Chancellor and others. As the transfer order was withdrawn later on the day, the V-C got the Registrar’s chamber locked up and sealed. The next day Mr. Patil returned to his chamber.

Now, the V-C has accused that Mr. Patil broke open the lock illegally and also filed a complaint with the police. On the other hand, Mr. Patil alleged that the V-C and others trespassed his chamber in his absence.

Mr. Veerabhadrappa has maintained that locking up the chamber was necessary to avoid confusion.

“As soon as the new officer took charge, I relieved Mr. Patil from the post. But later the transfer order was cancelled. By then, Mr. Patil was relieved. Hence, I locked up the Registrar’s chamber and got it sealed to avoid any confusion,” he told The Hindu.

The next day, he alleged, Mr. Patil broke open the lock and entered the chamber. “I have filed a complaint with the police and also informed the State government,” he said.

Mr. Patil has countered the V-C’s argument. He told The Hindu that he held the post as he neither handed over the charge nor that the V-C had the power to relieve him from the post. “The transfer order was cancelled by noon on May 11. However, the KAS officer reached the campus as late as 4.30 p.m. on the day. The V-C and the senior faculty entered my chamber late in the evening at 8 p.m. and made him occupy my chair. I have got the video footages of their act. They have no right to enter my room, where I have my belongings, without my knowledge. They did not call me to hand over the charge either,” he said.

Mr. Patil has also filed a complaint with the police against S. Neelagund, professor of Biochemistry, S.N. Yogeesh, Director of Distance Education, P. Kannan, Registrar (Evaluation), and Srinivas, a clerifical staff, besides the ViceChancellor , who entered his chamber.

Further, Mr. Patil alleged that the V-C wanted him out of the post because of differences on administrative matters. “He did not want me to continue in the post, as I have always followed the rulebook and opposed decisions violating the rules. Moreover, I have been appointed by the Principal Secretary of the State government. The V-C has no power to relieve me. I have got it clarified from the officers in the State government as the transfer order was cancelled, I still hold the post,” he said.

The differences between the V-C and the Registrar for several months have upset the teaching faculty in the university. A few senior faculty members said that the administration had collapsed and they were witnessing developments, which they never expected in an academic institution. The teachers were forced to pay a hefty bribe to get regular promotions, they alleged.