Varsity told to reconsider ban on walkers on campus

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 21:24 IST

The recent decision of University of Mysore to close its Manasagangotri campus for morning and evening walkers following the death of retired IB officer R..N Kulkarni, who was allegedly murdered by running a car over on him in the campus, has come under criticism. A group of people staged a demonstration near the Kuvempu statue on the campus on Saturday demanding review of its decision. They described the move as a “kneejerk reaction” and urged the University authorities to allow walkers to use its campus. A lot of people were going to the campus for walk in the mornings and evenings. Citing the case and anxiety among the students, the university, after a Syndicate meeting, announced its decision.

