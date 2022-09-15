Varsity researchers want subdued Dasara

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Mysore Research Scholars’ Association has called for subdued Dasara as against the ‘’grand’’ one planned by the government, on the grounds that the State was ravaged by floods and that unemployment had reached a new high.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, association president Mahesh Sosale said they will hold a black flag demonstration to register their protest during the Yuva Sambhrama to be held at the Open Air Theatre from Friday.

The association said the people were yet to recover from the economic blow delivered by the pandemic and the government had failed to create jobs. This being the case there was no need for spending crores of rupees in celebrating Dasara, it said.