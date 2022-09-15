Varsity researchers want subdued Dasara

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 15, 2022 20:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Mysore Research Scholars’ Association has called for subdued Dasara as against the ‘’grand’’ one planned by the government, on the grounds that the State was ravaged by floods and that unemployment had reached a new high.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, association president Mahesh Sosale said they will hold a black flag demonstration to register their protest during the Yuva Sambhrama to be held at the Open Air Theatre from Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The association said the people were yet to recover from the economic blow delivered by the pandemic and the government had failed to create jobs. This being the case there was no need for spending crores of rupees in celebrating Dasara, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app