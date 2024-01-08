ADVERTISEMENT

Varsity Hindi teachers to hone skills at Mysuru CIIL workshop

January 08, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Dwivedi, Officer-in-charge, National Testing Service-India (NTS-I) of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru on Monday inaugurated the five-day online training-cum-workshop on Testing and Evaluation.

NTS-I organised the workshop at CIIL here which will be held from January 8 to 12 for the assistant professors, lecturers, assistant teachers, and research scholars, who are engaged in teaching Hindi language, literature, and linguistics in various universities and colleges from across the country. 

Speaking at the inaugural session, Dr. Dwivedi briefed about the objectives of the workshop and highlighted the importance of testing and evaluation in the teaching-learning process.

He said that teachers should create an environment conducive to learning and facilitate learning with a student-centred approach. For this, the teacher must incorporate activities for students which would help them understand the curriculum. They should encourage open discussions, introduce topics related to real-life situations and impart skills to them besides engaging the students intellectually through questioning and probing techniques.

Dr. Dwivedi said a good evaluator is a great mentor. “As a mentor, one can help them (students) understand their challenges and give guidance to them on overcoming those challenges.”

A total of 55 assistant professors, lecturers, assistant teachers, and research scholars, who are into teaching and research in Hindi, are participating.

