Varsity doctor feted for his service in combating COVID-19

20,000 doses of vaccines administered to varsity staff and students during when pandemic was at its peak

M.S. Basavaraj, Chief Medical Officer, Health Centre, University of Mysore, on Tuesday urged the people to get vaccinated and also help others get immunized at the earliest as the vaccines are the only effective means for combating COVID-19.

Speaking after being felicitated by the Vishwamanava University Employees’ Vedike for being in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic in the first and second waves, at the health centre here, he narrated how the health centre helped patients get treated and recover and advised the people, especially the youth, not to be indifferent to the pandemic despite being vaccinated.

Barring a few days when he was infected by COVID-19, the health centre worked almost 24 x 7 to serve the needy with the help of his team, Dr. Basavaraj said, while expressing his wish of setting up a diagnostic centre for carrying the RT-PCR tests.

He thanked the University officials for supporting the vaccination drives carried out for the safety of teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the university. “My advice to all those gathered here is to take utmost precautions.”

The health centre alone vaccinated more than 20,000 people, including the general public, when COVID-19 had reached its peak here. As many as 1,500 were vaccinated on a single day at Senate Bhavan, said University Registrar Shivappa.

He complimented Dr. Basavaraj for guiding and advising innumerable persons in managing the health crisis.

Senior journalist and writer Amshi Prasanna Kumar also applauded Dr. Basavaraj’s contributions during COVID-19. Maharaja’s College Principal Anita Brags, University Evening College Principal Devaraje Gowda and Congress leader Harish Gowda also spoke. Retired Professor Shivarajappa, Siddaraju, Professor, and Vasu of Vishwamanava Mysore University Employees’ Association were present.