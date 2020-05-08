Varsity develops bio-safety devices to combat COVID-19

The research team of the Mysuru-based JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER), the health sciences-focussed deemed university, has developed new bio-safety technologies in support of the global initiatives for research to prevent the spread and impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said it has developed five technologies/products including ICU on-wheels; low-cost ventilator; DentiSafe; multimode air sanitizer; and hand-held UV surface sanitizer.

The new safety devices were launched here on Friday in the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar and Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj.

The ICU on-wheels ensure the isolation and ICU facility in remote sites of disaster and supports the golden hour of treatment - be it pandemics or disasters. The facility can be made available at home. The approximate cost of this set-up at the present development stage is about ₹4 lakh and the cost will get reduced in large-scale manufacture, a press release from the university said.

The low-cost ventilator is a portable device with adjustable tidal volume and provides positive-end expiratory pressure (PEEP) “which is not apparently found in other low-cost ventilators”. The cost of this ventilator is ₹30,000 and can be reduced further, according to the research team.

DentiSafe is an application to ensure the practice of dentistry safe for both patients and dentists. The application is a mobile device developed to sterilise dental chairs and treatment areas in less than 20 minutes using a non-chemical intervention and relies on the specific wavelength of UV light for safety. The approximate cost of the device is ₹30,000 and can be reduced in large-scale manufacture, the release stated.

“The multimode air sanitizer has a three-step sanitisation process - UV treatment at a specific wavelength to kill the virus; ionisation that kills all microbes, including virus; and lastly a HEPA filter that reduces the particulate matter in the air. The cost of the device is ₹4,500 which can be reduced further if produced in bulk,” the release said.

The University Registrar said lithium-ion battery-operated hand-held UV surface sanitizer device uses UV radiation for sanitising small surfaces frequently used by others such as lift buttons, keyboards etc. This sanitizer can be carried by individuals in their pockets. The cost of the device is ₹1,250 and can be reduced further on bulk production.

The release said JSSAHER will continue to work on these technologies and make them more cost-effective, robust, and highly efficient.

The JSSAHER has thanked Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami for his support to develop the technologies besides C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary; B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor; and Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor. The research team is led by S. Balasubramanian, Director-Research.