Varsity bans public entry into Gangotri campus

The University of Mysore has restricted the entry of walkers, joggers and public vehicles inside Manasagangotri campus here.

The decision comes in the wake of the death of retired IB officer R.N. Kulkarni on the campus. A speeding car knocked down the 83-year-old retired officer when he was on a walk on the sprawling campus on November 4 evening. The police have suspected murder of the elderly person.

The next day, on November 5, at the Syndicate meeting, a decision was taken to restrict public entry into the campus, especially those coming for morning and evening walks.

The authorities fear that the entry of unknown persons may cause problems, and unlawful activities. Hereafter, the security posted at the entry gates of the campus will restrict the entry and seek details in case of any work in the university departments. The campus cannot be used as a thoroughfare by the public.

Registrar R. Shivappa told The Hindu that in case outsiders have any work on the campus, they have to cite valid reasons and seek entry. However, morning and evening walkers are strictly barred. They can visit the Kukkarahalli Lake campus for jogging and walking, he suggested.

Prof. Shivappa said the recent incidents have triggered a kind of anxiety among the students. “This forced us to take a decision which was unanimously approved by the Syndicate,” he added.