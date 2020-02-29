‘Varsities should help in raising farm productivity in Karnataka’

Shivamogga

NITI Aayog member’s call at UAHS convocation

Agriculture universities should strive to raise farm productivity in Karnataka, Ramesh Chand, member of NITI Aayog and 15th Finance Commission, has said.

Two-thirds of cultivable land in Karnataka is rain-fed and lacks access to permanent irrigation facilities. Erratic rains and recurring droughts has made life miserable for farmers in Karnataka. In 2017-18, one hectare of area under cultivation in Karnataka yielded crop output worth around ₹99,000 against the national figure of ₹1.10 lakh. There is a huge potential to raise agriculture productivity and reach higher growth in the agricultural sector in Karnataka. The agriculture universities, policy-makers and farmers should work together to bring a complete turnaround in the sector, he said at the convocation of University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, on Saturday.

The second crop is cultivated only on 23 per cent of cultivable area in Karnataka. At present, the agriculture sector here is dominated by low productivity crops. More than 40 per cent of the timber requirement of the county is met through imports. It is an opportunity for States including Karnataka that have vast tracts of barren/unused land to take up cultivation of trees with timber value, he said.

Referring to the trend among the engineering graduates of opting for managerial jobs, he said agriculture graduates should tread a similar path. As the sector is getting modernised and commercialised, there are good opportunities for talented youths in agriculture business that includes agro-processing and post-harvest value addition. The agriculture universities should offer short duration courses in agri-business skills, he added.

B.C. Patil, Minister for Agriculture, and M.K. Naik, Vice-Chancellor of the university, were present.