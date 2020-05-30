Varsities ready for staggered reopening from June 15

The State universities whose campuses had been closed for academic activities since over two months over the COVID-19 pandemic are ready for staggered reopening with priority for the final year students, in the second week of June, and are awaiting the government’s approval in this connection.

Even as no decision had been taken on the commencement of 2020-21 academic year with the spike in coronavirus cases, the universities are learnt to be ready to recommence classes for the final year UG and PG students and subsequently for other students based on the consequent directives.

As of now, the universities such as University of Mysore had been running online classes. They hope to start the academic year of 2020-21 from September.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, who headed a committee constituted by the government on restarting universities post-pandemic, told The Hindu that a report, taking the opinions from the heads of all universities, had been sent to the government along with the time-table on resumption of classes, conduct of examinations and commencement of new academic year all universities can adopt post-COVID-19.

“The V-Cs of all State universities had agreed to resume classes for the UG and PG students who are in their final year of their courses, from any day before June 15. If we get the nod to resume classes, we hope to complete the remaining curriculum in three weeks and conduct examination in three weeks. Thereafter, the classes for first year PG students and the UG students can be conducted,” the V-C said.

The post-COVID-19 time-table complied with the UGC-recommended schedule on classes, examinations and new academic year though all the universities had been given a free hand on making changes suiting the scenario within their jurisdictions.

In tune with social distancing norms, 30-50 per cent students would be present in the campuses and colleges if classes were resumed for the final year students. After taking all necessary guidelines and safety precautions such as screening of students and faculty, the classes could be resumed, Prof. Kumar said.

On the surge in cases in some districts, the V-C said problems differ in each district and the universities in the region can decide in view of that. “We don’t know whether all students would be able to attend the classes. We have been getting calls from students on the resumption of classes with the start of public transport,” he replied.

The UGC had asked all the universities to follow a 6-day week pattern to compensate the loss for the remaining session of 2019-20 and the next session of 2020-21. “Taking all precautions, the universities are ready to complete remaining classes of 2019-20.”

In the circular issued last month, the UGC had directed the universities to develop a “fool-proof” plan before the resumption of classes, strictly complying with the norms of social distancing and other required precautions, in view of the pandemic. It issued the guidelines based on the recommendations of an expert committee. However, the guidelines are advisory in nature and each university was asked to chart out its own plan of action taking into consideration the issues pertaining to the pandemic.

“We are rescheduling the academic calendar and examination making appropriate changes and the same had been communicated to the government for its approval,” Prof. Kumar said.

The challenge before the universities would be to ensure the safety of all students post-pandemic.