Varsities can play a bigger role in achieving SDGs: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President delivers virtual address at national conference of vice-chancellors

· A lot of needs to be done and SDGs taken seriously as India is ranked at 120 th place in Sustainable Development Index-2021, says the Vice-President during his virtual address at the National Conference of Vice-chancellors in Mysuru

· Nearly 500 Vice-chancellors are taking part in the three-day conference

Shankar Bennur

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the colleges and universities have a greater role to play in realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the country was ranked at 120 th place in Sustainable Development Index-2021 and a lot needs to be done for achieving the agenda adopted for sustainable development by 2030. It is time to get serious about achieving SDGs, he opined.

In his virtual address at the inauguration of 96 th annual meet of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and the National Conference of Vice-Chancellors in partnership with the United Nations on “Realising Sustainable Development Goals through Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)”, at the University of Mysore, Mr. Naidu said collective efforts are the need of the hour for achieving the SDGs by 2030 with countries joining hands in making it possible.,

He stressed the need for ending child malnutrition and gender inequality and ensuring clean water.

Mr. Naidu said the NITI Ayog has released a report on the country’s agenda on SDGs by 2030 and emphasised the need for rigorous efforts from all stakeholders, educational institutions and others for realising the targets. The role of colleges and universities is key, and they can put in best efforts for spreading awareness for effective implementation of SDGs

The country has 1,000-plus universities and they can make a significant impact in achieving the sustainable development goals. “I hope the AIU highlights the roles of the universities during the ongoing conference,” he added.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP), Mr. Naidu said itaims at overhauling the education system. Its effective implementation is crucial for realising sustainable development.

The Vice-President called upon the AIU to identify the areas of concern in higher education and work towards addressing them. The AIU must work towards helping the universities improve their standing and Indian universities must figure among the world’s top 10 universities.

“The universities must lay emphasis on research, infrastructure development and evenhanded educational opportunities. The private universities must extend support in the endeavour.”

While concluding his speech, Mr. Naidu said the universities must strive to address challenges in higher education and make India “Vishwa Guru”.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who inaugurated the conference, said reskilling has become increasingly important. The higher education institutions, besides imparting knowledge, have the onus of preparing the youth for facing future challenges.

Giving a call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the Governor spoke about the National Education Policy and its benefits. The HEIs need to cater to the educational needs of the youth and everyone has a role to play in giving the country the recognition of a world leader in education.

The universities were making immense contributions in the field of education. They need to join hands with the government in realising the objectives for the country’s development, making India a self-reliant nation, the Governor said.

Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU, delivered the welcome address. AIU president G. Thiruvasagam spoke about the conference and its objectives. On the occasion, a journal of higher education and a book on National Education Policy, 2020: A Roadmap were released.

The AIU said it aims to help improve standards of instruction, examination, research, textbooks, scholarly publications etc.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, in his welcome speech, spoke about the importance of the conference and how the universities are striving for improving the standards of education.

More than 300 VCs from across the country are attending the three-day conference which is being organised in the State after a gap of nearly two decades. The University of Mysore is hosting the event. About 150 vice-chancellors are participating through virtual mode.

Registrar Shivappa and others were present.