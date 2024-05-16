ADVERTISEMENT

Various seers visit Anjali’s house, console her grieving family

Published - May 16, 2024 10:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cites the latest murder as an example of the failure of law and order in State

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami and other seers hearing out Anjali Ambiger’s family grandmother in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Seers of various mutts visited the residence of Anjali Ambiger at Veerapur Oni in Hubballi on Thursday and consoled the family members, particularly the grandmother, who was taking care of three granddaughters, including Anjali.

Sri Shanth Bhishma Chowdaiah Swami of Ambigara Peetha visited the residence of Anjali on Thursday and consoled the family members.

Expressing anguish over the brutal murder, he demanded that law to facilitate encounter in such cases be promulgated.

Subsequently, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami of Mooru Savir Mutt, seers of Eradettina Mutt, Rudrakshi Mutt and others visited the victim’s family and consoled them.

The seers, speaking to presspersons, expressed anguish over the recurrence of such incidents and urged the State government to take effective measures to prove that it was there to protect them.

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt too visited the victim’s family and expressed concern over the recurrence of such heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Gadag, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed it an example of failure of law and order in the State.

