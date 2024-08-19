Various organisations take to the streets against Kolkata rape-murder, keep candlelight vigil

Various organisations took to the streets at Hutti town in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Monday strongly condemning the brutal rape and murder of a medical postgraduate in Kolkata, while doctors and medical students took out a candlelight march in Kalaburagi.

In Hutti, members of the various organisations took out a rally from Pamankallur Cross to Kotha Cross via the main streets in the town and shouted slogans against the brutal crime.

Leading the protest, Meenakshi Byali of Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane said that a civilised society will never accept any kind of atrocity or sexual abuse of women.

The incident of rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata’s hospital was an example of sheer brutality. The crime has not only sent shockwaves across the nation but also created fear among doctors and the common people, she said.

Meenakshi Byali accused the West Bengal government of negligence in protecting evidence at the scene of crime and said that stern legal action should be taken against those who attacked doctors and vandalised the hospital after the crime.

Demanding strict safety measures in places where women work, she said that the recommendations of the Varma Commission should be implemented.

Hundreds of activists from Akhila Bharat Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, the Bharat Vidyarthi Federation, the Bharat Sattatmaka Federation, the Belaku Youth Federation, the Nava Bharat Dalit Sangha, the Auto Drivers Union, CITU, AITUC, pro-Raita, pro-Kannada, pro-Dalit and progressive organisations participated and submitted memorandum.

Ramesh Veerapur, K.S. Lakshmi, Sajida, Pachalamma and others were present.

Candlelight vigil

In Kalaburagi, hundreds of doctors and medical students from various institutions under the banner of the Kalaburagi Chapter of Indian Medical Association kept a candlelight vigil on Monday evening to condemn the ghastly rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the State-run hospital in Kolkata.

The doctors took out the candlelight march from Indira Smarak Bhavan (Town Hall) and reached Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk where they enacted a streetplay based on rape and murder to create awareness and to check the increasing rate of heinous crimes.

The doctors carrying banners and placards with messages such as “Raise your Voice before You Become Next Victim”, “Hand that Heel Should Not Bleed”, “No Mercy for Rapist” raised slogans against the culprit involved in the heinous crime and demanded stringent laws against rapists.