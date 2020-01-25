Karnataka

Various organisations take out rally against CAA in Kalaburagi

Members of 20 organisations taking part in a protest rally in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Members of 20 organisations taking part in a protest rally in Kalaburagi on Friday.  

Hundreds of activists from Dalit organisations took out a protest march in Kalaburagi on Friday against the BJP government for implementing Citizenship Amendment Act in Kalaburagi on Friday.

The protesters from different places in the district congregated at Nagareshwar School in Gunj before proceeding towards Jagat Circle to attend the rally.

Waving blue flags, the agitators raised slogans against the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in a law that, according to them, divides the nation on the lines of religion. Around 20 organisations belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, Lingayats, Kalaburagi People’s Forum and All India Milli Council extended their support to the rally.

Vehicular movement was suspended on various routes in the city for more than four hours.

