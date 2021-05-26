Various organisations observe ‘Black Day’

HUBBALLI

26 May 2021 17:53 IST

They express solidarity with protesting farmers in New Delhi, condemn Centre’s ‘apathy’

Responding to the call for ‘Black Day’ across the country to mark the completion of six months of farmers’ agitation over the new farm laws and to condemn the Union government’s ‘apathy’, various organisations staged black badge, black flag protests from their respective places in various towns and cities of north Karnataka on Wednesday.

Staging a black badge protest along with few other members at his residence in Dharwad, President of Citizens For Democracy (CFD) and Janandolanagala Maha Maitri (JMM), S.R. Hiremath, said that despite all attempts to snub the farmers’ protest, the farmers had stood like a rock in their fight against the Union government to press for their rightful cause.

Members of ‘Raita Hitarakshana Parivar’ led by their convenor Pandurang Neeralakeri staged a black flag protest in front of Mr Neeralakeri’s residence in Dharwad. Addressing the protestors, Mr. Neeralakeri said that the Union government had “utterly failed” in managing the pandemic and it was trying continuously to snub the farmers’ protest and had been apathetic towards their demands despite hundreds of farmers losing their lives.

Members of Akhil India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) including its office-bearers Madhulata Gowdar, Gangubai Kokare, and Devamma took part in the online protest from their respective residence. They wore black badges, waved black flags, and held posters to mark their protest and express solidarity with the protesting farmers in New Delhi.

They condemned the Union government and demanded immediate repeal of the new farm laws, which they said were detrimental to the farm sector in the country.

Members of Raita Krishi Karmikara Sangha (RKS) led by Laxman Jadagannavar and others too took part in the online protest from Dharwad and other villages in the district. They alleged that the farmers’ rightful demands had been totally neglected by the Union government, which was in the” clutches of the corporate sector”. The new farm laws should be repealed immediately, they demanded.

In Haveri district, members of Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) came out to protest in response to the call for ‘Black Day’, condemning the ‘mismanagement’ of COVID-19 and seeking repeal of the new farm laws, at Haveri, Devihosur, Kurubagond and Halagi. The protestors held a demonstration in front of the SFI office at Shivaji Nagar in Haveri with office-bearers Siddappa Angadi, Arun Arer and others leading the protest. They also burnt effigies of the Union government.

Addressing the protestors in Haveri DYFI State Secretary Basavaraj Pujar and Basavaraj Bhovi of SFI demanded immediate steps to provide food to the needy and medical facilities for COVID-19 patients. They urged the government to immediately repeal the new farm laws and discontinue all anti-labour policies.

In Hubballi, Siddu Teji and others of Kalasa Banduri Raita Horata Samiti submitted a memorandum urging the Prime Minister to repeal the farm laws immediately. Similar protests were held by members of other organisations and at some places the office-bearers submitted memoranda to the local authorities.