Various organisations mourn Suresh Angadi

HUBBALLI

24 September 2020 20:08 IST

While the funeral of the Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi was carried out in New Delhi, various organisations spread across North Karnataka held condolence meetings on Thursday mourning the death of the BJP leader and recalled his contribution to the development of railway facilities in the State.

Angadi had a special bonding with Hubballi which had further become stronger with his daughter Shraddha getting married to Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar’s son Sankalp.

At the condolence meeting at Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Hubballi on Thursday, the former president of KCCI Shankaranna Munavalli termed Angadi’s death as shocking. He said that because of Angadi several long-pending demands pertaining to railway infrastructure and train facilities in the region were fulfilled.

KCCI president Mahendra Ladhad, said that at a time when Angadi was taking several measures for development of railway infrastructure in the State, particularly in North Karnataka, it was shocking that he had breathed his last due to COVID-19. Several speakers said that Angadi would be remembered for long for his contribution to the development of railway infrastructure in the region.

Mourning the demise of Angadi, president of South Western Railway Contractors Association V.S.V. Prasad said in a release that his sudden demise had created a void for Indian Railways in general and South Western Railway in particular. He had initiated a sort of revolution in South Western Railway by getting sanctions for several projects for the State and had dreamt of executing several more in the future, he said.

Mourning the demise of Angadi, Sri Tontada Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt recalled the late leader’s association with Naganuru Rudrakshi Mutt. The swami, who earlier headed the Rudrakshi Mutt, said that Angadi had dreamt of ensuring the overall development of the region and also of railway infrastructure. Within a short period he had initiated several projects and it was difficult to believe that he was no more.

At the condolence meeting held outside the Bagalkot Railway Station premises, members of the Karnataka Rajya Railway Abhivruddhi Samiti paid tributes to the late leader. Samiti president Qutubuddin Kaji termed Angadi’s demise as a great loss to the State, particularly North Karnataka. Listing out various railway projects and new trains sanctioned by Angadi, Mr. Kaji said that apart from initiating railway projects, the late leader had also ensured that farmers who lost their land to railway projects received adequate compensation. The participants observed silence in memory of the late leader.

In Hubballi, the Karnataka Uttar Pranta unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a condolence meeting. Pranta Sangha Chalak Khageshan Pattanashetty said that Angadi was known for his simplicity and humbleness and had great concern for the poor. He had extended free education to several poor children in his educational institutions, he said.

Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, which held an agitation in Dharwad seeking fulfilment of its demand, observed a two-minute silence in memory of Angadi. The speakers, including the former chairperson of Legislative Council Veeranna Mattikatti, Congress leaders Sharanappa Kotagi, Sadanand Danganavar and others, recalled his contribution.

Meanwhile, the BJP district units in the region held condolence meetings to mourn the demise of Angadi. Political leaders cutting across party lines mourned his demise. President of Dharwad district unit of AAP Santosh Naragund has termed his demise as shocking.