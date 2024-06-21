Various organisations celebrate yoga day in Belagavi

Members of various institutions celebrated yoga day with enthusiasm and sportsman spirit in Belagavi on Friday.

On Friday, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre observed yoga day at Belagavi with a series of activities and sessions aimed at promoting holistic health through yoga. The event was conducted with fervour and enthusiasm and highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

The event commenced with an inaugural session by Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee. He emphasised the significance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness and enhancing mental resilience. Soldiers and their families enthusiastically participated in yoga asanas and meditation exercises, demonstrating their commitment to adopting healthy lifestyles. The opportunity was also exploited to introduce and spread awareness of yoga to school children wherein sessions were conducted at Army Public School in Belagavi.

The sessions covered a wide range of yoga practices, including Hatha yoga, Pranayama, and meditation techniques, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of yoga’s multifaceted benefits including its stress-relieving properties, offering them practical tools to manage stress and maintain resilience in their daily lives.

The Indian Army remains committed to promoting health and wellness initiatives among its personnel and their families. Events like the International Yoga Day celebration serve as a testament to the Army’s dedication towards fostering a healthy and resilient community, said a release.

MP-elect Jagadish Shettar gave a call to youth to practice yoga daily for a healthy and long life.

Man has become a victim of many diseases due to modern stress, adulterated food, laborless life, misuse of scientific tools, he said. Yoga is not limited to India now. Yogis of our country are teaching in China. He praised this as a great tribute to the cultural heritage of the country.

The event was organised in the KPTCL hall in Belagavi due to inclement weather.

Yoga day was observed by NSS Cell of KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research at the KLE Centenary Convention Centre in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college Campus in Belagavi.

Nearly 480 staff, students, principals and NSS programme officers along with volunteers of constituent colleges of KAHER were present. Participants performed exercises who were led by instructor Rashmi Chavan from KLE Shri BMK Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi.

M.S. Ganachari, Registrar, KAHER, said the theme for 2024 was ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

Ashok Patil, Head, Department of Swasthavritta, KLE Shri BMK Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi, briefed the gathering on the various activities that were conducted by the college. Yoga Guru Prathibha Dhamnekar and Maruti Zirli, secretary ACPR, were felicitated.

Nitin M. Gangane, Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, spoke on the importance and benefits of yoga.

The K.L.E Nursing college in Chikkodi celebrated yoga day wit KLE School. Jeevan Kumar A. Ghadage, professor in Department of Swastha Vritta KLE Ayurvedic Medical College, Mallikarjuna Bachade, yoga trainer, Sunil M.B., principal of Nursing College, Chetana Alawade KLE School principal, children, parents, teachers, and non-teaching staff participated.