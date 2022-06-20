Various leaders, organisations criticise Agnipath scheme

They all ask Union Government to withdraw the scheme

Agnipath scheme of contractual employment in the armed forces has come under fire from some leaders and organisations.

Congress leader and MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar criticised the scheme saying it was an attempt to play with the lives of young people. “The BJP government could not keep its promise of creating 16 crore jobs in eight years. That is why they are marketing Agnipath as a good job opportunity,’’ she said.

“The Centre has admitted that it is bringing this scheme as it wants to reduce the salary and pension bills of the armed forces. Of what use is a government employment scheme that does not guarantee social security, better wages and better living conditions? The government should be the ideal employer in a democratic society. But what is the government doing here?,’’ she questioned.

Several lakhs of youth who were preparing for the army entrance have been left disappointed, she said.

Some BJP leaders have said that they need a young fighting force. If that is true, then young blood is required everywhere. Why is Defence Minister Rajnath Singh continuing in his position at 75? Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office even after completing 71? Why are other politicians still in public life, when they should have all retired? she questioned.

Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders have claimed that the scheme is very good for the youth. If so, why is Mr. Shah not sending his son Jay Shah to be an Agniveer? she asked. Let all those leaders who are encouraging youth to join the armed forces send their children through the Agnipath scheme first, she said.

She described as insulting and discriminatory the claim made by BJP leader Kailas Vijayavargiya that former Agniveers would be employed as security guards in BJP offices.

Congress MLA from Vijayapura Shivanand Patil also decried the scheme. “Youths are not fools. They are agitating as they know that there is no security in this scheme. Any public employment should provide a steady income for 25 years and a living wage pension after retirement. Otherwise, how is it different from other jobs?,” he said.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi has criticised the scheme saying it does not provide social security. The Union Government should withdraw the scheme, he said.

AIDSO condemns

AIDSO has strongly criticised the scheme saying it will further curtail the scope of employment in public sector. This is a conspiracy to eliminate permanent jobs. By altering the recruitment rules of all three wings of the armed forces and by limiting the recruitment to four years, the government is trying to deceive the youth of the country. Today, when the government has abolished government jobs by means of privatisation in all spheres, lakhs of students who are worried about their future prepare day and night for army recruitment. In many States, the youth were waiting for the recruitment after taking the exams, all of which were cancelled. The intention of the government in bringing about temporary jobs of 4 years, that too on contract basis, is to avoid taking any responsibility of the people of the country in any form. As it is, the future of the students and youth have become uncertain due to the policy of contract in many other services.

This is merely another among the anti-people policies of the Centre. The situation is similar in all sectors. By eliminating permanent recruitment and through steps like contract, outsourcing, and fixed term employment, the policies of the government are pushing the lives of the younger generation of the country into complete uncertainty and darkness. AIDSO strongly condemns these policies and actions of the government. Youth have seen through the conspiracy, and hence they are agitating, said Mahnatesh B district convenor.